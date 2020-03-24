WHS Washington Hospital and WHS-Greene have changed visitation policy, effective Tuesday, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Washington and Greene hospitals will be closed to all visitors in an effort to protect patients, staff members and the community from the spread of the virus.
Patient care units at both will be closed to visitors. One healthy adult visitor will be permitted in the following situations:
Patients under the age of 18;
- Patients with a significant cognitive or physical disability or other impairment.
- CARE Center for Family Birth and Women’s Health Unit (labor and delivery, and post-partum recovery only); an individual should be prepared to remain in the patient room for the duration of the visit.
- Emergency Department: One person may accompany patient to the registration area and then must exit the building until they are called to assist the patient home. Minor patients or those with a significant or cognitive or physical disability or impairment in the ED will be allowed one healthy adult visitor.
- Surgical services or invasive procedural units: One adult will be permitted to stay during procedure and visit immediately afterward in the patient room if the patient is admitted.
- Special considerations may be made for end of life care.
Visitors who meet the hospital’s new requirements will enter through the emergency department or main entrance at either hospital. Visitors will be screened by hospital staff where a temperature will be taken and questions will be asked. Any visitor not meeting the screening criteria will be denied access.
“We understand that when a loved on is hospitalized that it is difficult to be separated,” said Stephanie Wagoner, hospital spokesperson. “However, these steps are being taken to protect the health of everyone involved. We encourage family members and patients to keep in touch using their telephone or social media during this public health crisis.”
The policy can be revised as the COVID-19 crisis evolves.
