Washington Health System announced it will host a 2022 Angel Dash at.2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Lions Club Pavilion at Washington Park, 283 Dunn Ave., Washington.
Proceeds will benefit Rachel’s Gift, an organization WHS partners with to provide bereavement resources for families experiencing pregnancy and infant loss in the community.
The Angel Dash is a national memorial walk/run in recognition of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. The main walk will be held in Georgia, with walks taking place at eight satellite locations across the country, including Washington.
Families are encouraged to attend the community event. Light refreshments will be provided.
Participants can sign up in person or virtually by visiting angeldash.org to register. Everyone who registers will receive an event T-shirt.
At the end of the dash, there will be a special memorial moment for families who have experienced a pregnancy loss, stillbirth, or infant loss.
