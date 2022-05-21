Report cards are out, and Washington Health System and Pennsylvania gaming are coming up aces.
WHS Washington Hospital and WHS Greene each earned an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for spring 2022. Both facilities, according to a recent WHS news release, were recognized for “achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error.” This was a third consecutive quarterly “A” for Washington Hospital, and second straight for WHS Greene.
Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns traditional grades A through F to general hospitals nationwide, based on more than 30 performance measures.
Brook Ward, president and CEO of WHS, said in a statement: “This award is a direct reflection of the hard work the WHS team members put in every day. It also shows our community that we take our mission and vision very seriously. This award is confirmation of our leadership in health-care quality and safety!”
St. Clair Hospital also received an A. Among other regional facilities, Jefferson Regional Medical Center and Canonsburg General Hospital got B’s, and Penn Highlands Mon Valley and Uniontown Hospital received C’s. Highlands Hospital in Connellsville did not receive a grade.
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, meanwhile, reported Tuesday that all forms of gaming, plus fantasy contests, generated $461,624,617 in combined total revenue in April. That was a 14.23% increase from the April 2021 figure of $404,106,692.
Hollywood Casino at the Meadows contributed to that bump, pulling in $20,992,967 in total revenue this April, 0.75% above its figure a year earlier ($20,837,484).
Rivers Casino Pittsburgh experienced a 6.01% jump, from $29,791,163 in April 2021 to $31,580,942 last month. Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin experienced a 1.97% decrease during the same time frame, $2,166,424 to $2,123,735.
The Meadows, in North Strabane Township, posted healthy year-over-year jumps in two significant categories. Retail slot machine revenue rose 13.43%, from $13,026,344 in April 2021 to $14,775,843. Table games generated $2,720,923 last month, a 20.46% increase from $2,258,727 the previous April.
Lady Luck slots revenue was $1,950,819 last month, up 2.92% from $1,895,470 the year before. Table games revenue, however, dropped 36.18% from a year ago – from $270,954 in April 2021 to $172,916.
The gaming board regulates six sources of gaming revenue: slot machines, table games, internet gaming, sports wagering, fantasy contests and video gaming terminals. Vendors other than the board operate fantasy contests and VGTs.
Cornerstone Care
Kate Zetler knew what she wanted to be when she grew up.
“As a child, I had a nurse practitioner who was easy to talk to and just wonderful,” she said. “She influenced me to follow this career, and it has been so rewarding.”
Zetler is now a certified nurse practitioner with more than 13 years of nursing experience. She has now joined Cornerstone Care Community Health Centers, and will serve with the staff at the Cornerstone Care Pediatric Center of Waynesburg.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Clarion University of Pennsylvania and a family nurse practitioner post-master’s certificate from Duquesne University. Zetler has worked in critical care, organ donation, and pediatrics – which she says is her passion.
“As a provider, I love working with kids because you get to guide choices and influence their life. You have a long-standing effect and get to grow with the patient.”
Legal awards
The Pennsylvania Bar Association has honored attorneys and other individuals for outstanding leadership and service in the legal profession, and for longstanding membership in the association.
Current PBA President Kathleen D. Wilkinson presented awards at a recent event in Hershey. Among those honored were lawyers who have been association members for five decades.
Three attorneys who practice in the city of Washington were among those who received Fifty-Year Member awards. They were J. Lynn DeHaven and David S. Posner – both of the firm Goldfarb, Posner, Beck, DeHaven & Drewitz – and Clark A. Mitchell of Clark A. Mitchell PC.
President Judge John F. Wagner Jr., of Fayette County Court of Common Pleas, Uniontown, also received a Fifty-Year Member award.
New bank managers
First Commonwealth Bank has appointed managers at two community offices in southern Allegheny County.
Eva Jovanovic heads the Caste Village office at 5301 Grove Road, Suite 520, in Whitehall, while Heather Southern has taken over the the Bridgeville office at 428 Station St.
First Commonwealth, based in Indiana, Pa., said in a news release that both had held similar positions with Huntington Bank.