Washington Health System School of Nursing class of December 2021 has achieved a 100% pass rate on the NCLEX, the National Council Licensure Examination for registered nurses.
It marks the fourth class out of the last nine to achieve a perfect pass rate. The other five classes achieved pass rates between 91% and 97%, surpassing the overall state and national pass rates.
Graduates are required to pass the exam in order to practice.
“It’s an outstanding achievement. It is a tremendous honor to recognize the magnitude of high achievement resulting from the graduates of this program,” said Jamie Golden, Director of Staff Education at WHS School of Nursing.
Many factors contribute to the program’s successful pass rates, said Golden, including small class size – the faculty-to-student ratio during clinicals is roughly 1 to 5; experienced faculty; and state-of-the-art technology, including a simulation lab.
The program is a 16-month, hospital-based RN Diploma program that involves four 15-week semesters.
“It’s a very accelerated, rigorous, hands-on program for a person who wants to earn their diploma and get working,” said Golden. “It’s affordable, there are a lot of scholarship opportunities, and students can get their education in a year-and-a-half.”
The vast majority of graduates pursue their nursing careers in health-care settings in Washington, Greene, and surrounding counties.
“We’re home-grown. Most of the students in our program stay in this area to serve the people in our community,” said Golden.
Washington Hospital has graduated 126 classes.
Last year, Nursing Schools Almanac ranked Washington Health System School of Nursing second among all 15 of Pennsylvania’s RN Diploma programs over the past decade.
All 15 graduates from the most recent class are now employed as registered nurses.
And, according to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, the registered nurse workforce is expected to increase 7% between now and 2029, with an additional 175,900 openings for RNs anticipated each year as baby boomers retire and others step away from the profession.
As a result, Golden noted, health-care facilities are offering higher wages, bonuses, and other financial incentives to nurses.
Too, nursing provides a career path for people who are drawn to the profession because they want to help others.
“It’s really substantial for someone to graduate and to make $60,000 right out of the gate,” said Golden. “But it’s really rewarding to be there to care for people who need you.”