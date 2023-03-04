Washington Hospital

The SEIU Healthcare union represents nearly 300 support workers at Washington Hospital who serve as foundational service workers.

A new residency program at Washington Health System aims to make the transition from school to work much easier for new nurses.

“Jumping into any new, fast-paced career is difficult, and we are committed to making that transition easier,” said Tiffany Redd, nurse residency program coordinator at WHS. “The benefits of having a program like this are not only for graduate nurses, but will be felt by other staff and by our patients.”

