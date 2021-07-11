With the Whiskey Rebellion Festival’s return to Washington on Saturday came many a visitor’s first look inside the Whiskey Rebellion Education and Visitor Center.
Located at 184 S. Main St. in Washington, the center opened in April to provide elucidation about one of the defining events of early American history, when embittered distillers in southwestern Pennsylvania decided to challenge the authority of the new federal government.
“It is the complete story of the Whiskey Rebellion: what led to the rebellion, what caused the rebellion, the results of the rebellion, the timeline,” Tracie Liberatore, the center’s executive director, said. “People thank us all the time for sharing this story and doing it so professionally.”
She also serves in the same capacity for the David Bradford House, built along South Main Street in 1788 and serving as home to one of the main rebellion leaders, until Bradford abruptly left Washington when the rebellion was quelled in 1794.
And around the corner, at 49 E. Maiden St., is the LeMoyne House, Pennsylvania’s first National Historic Landmark of the Underground Railroad.
With the city’s rich history on full display, the Whiskey Rebellion Festival returned after its cancellation in 2020 to welcome hundreds of guests to a full day of tours, reenactments, displays, music, food and, of course, beverages.
Speaking of which, a new whiskey is on its way to the region, according to Aleasha Monroe, chief operating officer of West Overton Village in Westmoreland County.
Members of the Overholt family, early owners of the East Huntingdon Township homestead, were distillers among other pursuits. And Monroe has resumed the practice.
“Very accidentally, I became the distiller at West Overton. I like science a lot, and I’m not afraid of hard work,” she explained. “Our first 30-gallon barrel is just about ready. So we should have that bottled for sale by fall.”
She acknowledged the folks at Liberty Pole and Red Pump, Washington’s two distillers, with sharing their knowledge.
“Their lines were always open, and any questions that we had about how to do something, they were happy to speak to it,” Monroe said. “I like to say that distilling is about 20% science and 80% janitorial work. There’s a lot of cleaning and scrubbing and mopping. But it’s exciting to watch this product come together and make it to the shelf.”
As for the Whiskey Rebellion Festival, opening activities were on Friday night, featuring the first full performance by the Washington Symphony Orchestra since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Saturday’s schedule featured musical entertainment at the festival stage set up in the South Main Street parking lot and in the LeMoyne House garden. A “Li’l Rebels Heritage Area” was featured in the Bradford House Gardens, and the Whiskey Rebellion Theatre Troupe conducted a series of reenactments.
For more information about the Whiskey Rebellion Education and Visitor Center, visit whiskeyrebellioncenter.org.