There was more than one "Party Like It's 1794" T-shirt to be seen in downtown Washington Saturday afternoon, and that's because the Whiskey Rebellion Festival was back and in full swing.

The annual celebration of the Whiskey Rebellion brought music, reenactors, courthouse tours and plenty of vendors to the community that was at the heart of the insurrection. It was the 12th year for the festival, and Tracie Liberatore, its program director and executive director of the Bradford House Historical Association, noted that weather for the festivities was just about perfect — sunny, no torrential downpours, warm, but not oppressively so.

