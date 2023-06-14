The Bradford House Historical Association is presenting author and historian Brady J. Crytzer from 6 to 8 p.m. June 22 at The Meeting House, 182 S. Main St., Washington.
Cryzter will be speaking as well as signing his latest book, "The Whiskey Rebellion: A Distilled History of an American Crisis." Cryzter teaches history at Robert Morris University and is a specialist in the Imperialist history of North America. He hosts a weekly podcast, "Dispatches," with over a million downloads and authored seven previous books. He won the Donna J. McKee and Donald S. Kelly Awards for Outstanding Scholarship and Service in History.
