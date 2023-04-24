A Spring Wetlands Walk and Cleanup will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 29, on Gala Road in North Strabane Township.
Join the Upper Chartiers Creek Watershed Association for a morning of education and environmental stewardship. Our local wetlands are a valuable resource and habitat for plants, animals, and people. Jason Kilgore, from Washington & Jefferson College, will lead the entertaining, “easy level” hike discussing terrain, soil composition, plant and animal identification.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.