MONONGAHELA – A Westmoreland County man fled on his motorcycle Sunday as it was being pursued by Donora police before crashing the vehicle in Monongahela, court records allege.
Donora police filed a string of charges Tuesday against the suspect, Joshua D. Alvarez, 33, of Sewickley Township, who was flown by helicopter to a Pittsburgh hospital after injuring his leg in the crash on East Main Street, court records show.
Police accuse Alvarez of operating his Honda at speeds reaching 120 mph after an officer attempted to pull him over about 5:20 p.m. near 10th Street and Meldon Avenue, the affidavit indicates.
The Donora officer lost sight of the motorcycle not long after it stopped on Route 837 near Palmer Park, turned around and Alvarez made eye contact with him, police stated in charging documents. Alvarez then allegedly sped off with only the back wheel of his motorcycle on the road.
Police learned that Alvarez allegedly passed three vehicles including a large bus before he crashed into a yard at 796 E. Main St., about two miles north of Donora.
Alvarez allegedly said he tried to get away from police because he was on state parole. His condition was not immediately known Tuesday.
District Judge Mark Wilson signed a warrant for his arrest on charges including fleeing or attempting to elude police, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and driving with a suspended or revoked license in a drunken driving case.