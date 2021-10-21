State police are accusing a Westmoreland County man of breaking into a home in West Pike Run Township and stealing more than $8,200 worth of weapons and ammunition.
George Raymond Weightman, 42, of 110 N. Fourth St., Youngwood, is charged with burglary and 14 counts of theft by unlawful taking in the break-in of a home in the 100 block of Laurel Road on Sept. 11. The owner found the door broken and left open.
Weightman is accused of stealing multiple firearms, rifle scopes and more than 1,800 rounds of ammunition. According to police, he also stole a trombone and a computer.
A trail camera on the property captured the suspect smashing through the wood of the front door and opening it from the inside, according to police.
State police in Greensburg had arrested Weightman on Sept. 5 and were able to identify him in the break-in, court documents state. Weightman was also arrested by the Greensburg Police Department on Sept. 15.
Weightman is currently incarcerated in the Westmoreland County Prison.
He is scheduled to appear before District Judge Curtis Thompson Thursday at noon for his arraignment. A preliminary hearing is set for 10:45 a.m. Nov. 3.