Hurricane Ian

Photo courtesy of Anthony Castellone

A friend of former Peters Township resident Anthony Castellone took this photo of Hurricane Ian from a residence in Pine Island, Fla., near where the storm made landfall Wednesday. Castellone now lives in Estero, Fla., about 35 miles south of where the hurricane came ashore.

Anthony Castellone was living in Fort Lauderdale in August 1992 when Hurricane Andrew cut like a buzz saw through southern Florida. He especially remembers the howling wind that sounded like a freight train and the utter destruction that hurricane left in its wake.

The former Peters Township resident, who moved to Lee County two years ago, described many of the same experiences when Hurricane Ian slammed into the Florida Gulf Coast on Wednesday just 35 miles north of where he lives. The only difference, he said during a phone interview Thursday afternoon, was that Ian lasted longer as it moved at a snail’s pace while pummeling populated areas along the coast.

