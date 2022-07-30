Canonsburg’s downtown got a little fishy Thursday, when Western Edge Seafood Outlet opened its doors along Cavasina Drive.
“Two years ago, I went into Western Edge Seafood” in Tylerdale, recalled mayor Dave Rhome, who was picking up his wife’s favorite, scallops.
“I said, ‘I would like you to come to Canonsburg.’”
The outlet, founded in 1988 by Pittsburgh retail seafood veteran John Victoria, has since grown into an industry leader. Western Edge set up a food truck at the 2021 Oktoberfest before working with the borough’s director of economic development director Lisa Scarmazzi to find a home in Canonsburg.
“A year later, we’re brick and mortar down here,” said Canonsburg Chamber of Commerce president A.J. Williams. “We’re really happy to have you here.”
Western Edge general manager Shawn Cessna and store manager Alina George did the ribbon-cutting honors, followed by the presentation of a chamber of commerce membership certificate in, appropriately, a nautical frame.
Guests, including borough council and chamber of commerce members, county Commissioner Larry Maggi and Canonsburg residents, helped themselves to samples like Western Edge’s popular empanadas and seafood stew.
Our current commenting system, The World Table, is shutting down effective July 31. Ahead of then, we'll be transitioning to a new commenting system that will only require your subscriber credentials to log in. We'll be testing and deploying this new system in the coming days. Please email webmaster@observer-reporter.com or call 724-222-2200 ext. 2421 with any questions or concerns. Thanks for reading and commenting!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.