Coterra Energy recently presented Western Area Career & Technology Center a check for $4,317 as part of its commitment to Pennsylvania career and tech centers.
The scholarship contribution to WACTC was in the form of an Educational Improvement Tax Credit.
“This contribution benefits students in need whom, without this outstanding and generous support, would find it very difficult to obtain the needed items to participate in their shop environment,” Michael Milanovich, executive director at WACTC, said in a news release. “Coterra and the Commonwealth Charitable Management program have been an outstanding partner with the Western Area CTC, and their support of our students year in and year out is a true blessing.”
With Coterra Energy’s recent EITC donation, 14 WACTC students purchased uniforms and equipment, to be used in their respective programs.
Since 2010, Coterra Energy has in partnership with the Commonwealth Charitable Management contributed more than $1.3 million in EITC grants to 26 career and technology centers throughout the state to help students cover the costs of uniforms, testing supplies, materials and certifications.
