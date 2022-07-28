Planned weekend closures on West Wylie Avenue in Washington will be pushed back about a month, according to the state Department of Transportation.
West Wylie was due to close between Jefferson Avenue and Chartiers Street from 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday. The closure will now take place between Aug. 26 and 29.
The closure planned for Aug. 5 through 8 will occur as scheduled, and West Wylie will continue to be closed between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. on weekdays through Aug. 5.
