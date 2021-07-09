CANONSBURG – A West Virginia man is wanted on attempted homicide and related charges stemming from the shooting early Wednesday of his ex-girlfriend in Canonsburg.
District Judge James Saieva Jr. signed a warrant Thursday for the arrest of the suspect, Reginald Edward Quick, 48, of Weirton, court records show.
Upon being called to Canonsburg Hospital, police learned the victim, Patricia Purvey, had been shot once in the back.
Purvey initially told police she was shot after going outside to retrieve a speaker and noticed three or four people around her car, charging documents state. She said Quick put a towel over her wound to stop the bleeding and helped her to the car before she drove herself to the hospital. Quick followed here there in his vehicle, police noted in the affidavit.
Quick was questioned by police and said he didn’t see or hear anything earlier at her house in the 300 block of Ridge Avenue, the record indicates.
Later, Purvey told police she didn’t tell the truth because she was afraid.
She then said Quick appeared in her bedroom while she was sleeping between 4 and 5 a.m., that she didn’t know how he got in because she had the locks changed after he moved out in February.
Purvey also accused Quick of pointing a black handgun at her head and body while threatening to kill her. She said he also tried to choke her, the affidavit indicates. She said the gun went off when she pushed his arm away.
She said, “You shot me,” before Quick started to cry, police alleged in the record.
Security footage showed Quick helping her to her vehicle while leaving shortly after 6 a.m.
He appeared in surveillance again walking up to her house before driving away three minutes later.
Quick also faces charges in the case of aggravated assault, attempted strangulation, reckless endangerment, burglary and simple assault.