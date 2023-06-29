A West Virginia man faces multiple charges for allegedly raping two children in Washington County.
State police charged Jesse Lee Dunfee, 41, Tuesday in two separate cases with felonies of rape of a child and aggravated indecent assault. Court records indicate that Dunfee is currently housed in the Huttonsville Correctional Center in Wheeling, W. Va.
According to the criminal complaints, both children were raped at homes in Canton Township and North Strabane Township. One child reported an incident that occurred in Morgan Township, Greene County.
Police were first made aware of the allegations in February 2021 when investigators spoke to one of the alleged victims, a 12-year-old. The child told police that they had been repeatedly sexually assaulted by Dunfee since the age of 4 or 5.
Police spoke to a second alleged victim this past April, a 13-year-old who said they had been sexually assaulted by Dunfee multiple times between the years of 2013 and 2015.
Dunfee also faces felonies of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, strangulation and corruption of minors.
Court records indicate that Dunfee has not been arraigned on the charges.
