A West Virginia man is facing charges following a domestic disturbance that put a woman in the hospital early Friday in Franklin Township.
State police said they responded to 100 Mountainview Gardens, where Ronald Thomas Suder II, 39, of Belington, W.Va., was allegedly staying. Police said his wife, Misty Mae Suder, had arrived there in a pickup truck just before 2 a.m. Friday, and the two of them began to argue.
Police said during their argument, Ronald Suder got in the truck, and she stepped up on the foot rail to talk to him. According to the criminal complaint, Ronald Suder began to smoke cocaine before kicking his wife in the face, biting her arm and pushing her out of the truck.
Police said that when Ronald Suder put the truck in gear, Misty Suder, who was still standing on the foot rail in the open driver’s door, grabbed the steering wheel to hold on. Ronald Suder allegedly accelerated in reverse, punched her hand to try to get her to let go, then accelerated forward “at a high rate of speed,” the complaint said.
Police said Misty Suder was thrown to the ground and almost struck by one of the truck wheels before police arrived and Ronald Suder stopped.
Misty Suder had bruises on her face and hand and a bite mark and cut on her arm, police said. She was taken by ambulance to WHS-Greene hospital.
Ronald Suder was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment. He was arraigned by District Judge Lee Watson Friday afternoon and jailed on $5,000 bond.