A West Virginia man turned himself in Wednesday to face attempted homicide and related charges stemming from a shooting last week in Canonsburg.
District Judge James Saieva Jr. sent the suspect, Reginald Edward Quick, 48, of Weirton, to Washington County jail on $250,000 bond after Quick turned himself in to the sheriff’s office, authorities said.
Quick was accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend in the back July 7 at her residence on Ridge Avenue.
He also was charged with aggravated assault, attempted strangulation, reckless endangerment, burglary and simple assault.
His preliminary hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. Aug. 17 before Saieva, online court records show.