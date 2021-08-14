HOUSTON – A section of West Pike Street in Houston will remain closed longer than expected as construction crews continue working to rebuild the bridge that takes traffic over Chartiers Creek.
The construction project was supposed to be completed Thursday, according to the state Department of Transportation, but workers were still at the site Friday, and it appeared that a large amount of construction remained on the new bridge.
PennDOT officials said Friday they did not know when the project would be completed in order for the main artery through Houston to be reopened. The work to replace the bridge began July 19.