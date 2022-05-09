West Penn Power continues to conduct tree-trimming work in communities across its 24-county Pennsylvania service area as part of its ongoing efforts to help enhance service reliability. Maintaining proper clearances around electrical equipment can reduce the frequency and duration of tree-related power outages, especially those associated with severe weather.
Since the beginning of the year, tree contractors have trimmed along 1,000 miles of electric lines in the West Penn Power service area as part of the company’s $47.3 million vegetation management program for 2022. West Penn Power’s program remains on track to complete an additional 3,900 miles of work by year end.
The tree-trimming program includes inspecting vegetation near the lines to ensure trees are pruned in a manner that helps preserve the health of the tree while also maintaining safety near electric facilities. Trees that present a danger or are diseased also may be removed.
The company’s tree program also includes about $2 million to remove approximately 10,000 dead and dying ash trees along distribution lines in Western Pennsylvania. Crews have removed about 1,600 ash trees so far this year. In 2021, the company removed more than 125,000 trees that could have come in contact with power lines, including deteriorated ash trees harmed or killed by the Emerald Ash Borer.
West Penn Power is scheduled to trim trees along power lines in the following communities:
Greene County:
- Center Township, Dunkard Township, Franklin Township, Freeport Township, Gilmore Township, Jackson Township, Jefferson Township, Morgan Township, Morris Township, Whiteley Township, Wayne Township, Clarksville
Washington County:
- Washington, Canonsburg, Cecil Township, Nottingham Township, Peters Township, Union Township, California, Centerville, Charleroi, Fallowfield Township, Amwell Township, Morris Township, North Bethlehem Township, West Bethlehem Township, Chartiers Township, Cross Creek Township, Jefferson Township, McDonald, North Charleroi Township, Green Hills, East Bethlehem Township, Robinson Township, Canton Township, Finleyville, Houston, Independence Township, North Franklin Township, North Strabane Township, Somerset Township, South Franklin Township, South Strabane Township, Bentleyville, Cokeburg, Ellsworth, West Pike Run Township
As part of its notification process, West Penn Power works with municipalities to inform them of tree-trimming schedules. In addition, customers living in areas along company rights-of-way also are notified prior to vegetation management work being done.
The vegetation management work is conducted by qualified line clearance arborists under the company’s direction, including Asplundh Tree Expert C., Jaflo Inc., Lewis Tree Service Inc., Penn Line Service Inc., Davey Tree Expert Co. and Townsend Tree.