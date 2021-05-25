West Penn Power recently completed an annual virtual emergency preparation drill that tests the company’s storm restoration process in the event severe weather causes widespread outages, according to a news release.
The hypothetical scenario this year included three tornadoes that came from Ohio and swept the Western Pennsylvania service area. Part of the simulation included hypothetical damage to the company’s Greensburg headquarters, injuring employees and making it inoperable.
The scenario helped train employees across the Southwestern Pennsylvania region on a continuity plan for secondary locations to operate, in order to continue restoration efforts.
“This is a great opportunity for us to practice and sharpen our skills in preparation for thunderstorms and even the occasional tornado as we head into summer months,” said John Rea, regional president of West Penn Power. “Periodic emergency drills are another way we invest in reliability for our customers, in addition to the tree trimming and the continuous work we do to harden our electric distribution infrastructure and enhance its resiliency.”