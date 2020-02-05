Starting this week, Chesapeake Bay Helicopters will begin performing patrols on West Penn Power transmission in South Fayette and the region.
Patrols are anticipated to take three to four weeks to complete, but could take longer depending on weather.
The helicopter that will be used in the patrols is a black and silver Hughes MD500 with tail registration number N774CB. The helicopter may be seen hovering to get a closer look at any conditions that may be found during inspection.
The helicopter will patrol at about 25 mph to 35 mph, using special cameras mounted on the bottom of the helicopter that enable the onboard observer to inspect lines through the infrared and ultraviolet spectrum.