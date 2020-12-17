A Westmoreland County woman faces a string of charges after being accused Thursday of coughing on employees of a liquor store in Rostraver Township, telling them she had COVID-19.
Rostraver police also accused Leona V. Warman, 69, of West Newton, of removing her face mask, coughing into her hands and touching 300 bottles of hard liquor and wine Dec. 9 at the store in Willowbrook Plaza, court records show.
Police were summoned to the Fine Wine & Good Spirits about 3 p.m. after Warman had left the store along Route 51 North.
Warman also was accused of coughing on four employees, others and the bottles, causing an inventory loss of $5,000.
Police charged her with violating Gov. Tom Wolf's Nov. 17 order to wear masks in businesses to help slow the spread of the disease that has killed 13,392 Pennsylvanians, including 326 in Westmoreland.
Police also charged her with two felony counts of criminal mischief, along with simple assault, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.
District Judge Charles Christner issued the charges in a summons.