A West Newton man convicted of sexually assaulting two underage girls in 2016 and 2017 was sentenced to prison Thursday.
Washington County Judge Valarie Costanzo sentenced Michael Rozzo to serve seven to 14 years in state prison and required him to register as a sex offender on Megan’s List for the rest of his life.
Rozzo, 35, was accused of fondling a 16-year-old girl and performing sex acts on her without her consent twice at a Burgettstown residence in 2017. He was also accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl on multiple occasions in Jefferson Township in 2016. He was arrested and charged by state police in November 2019.
A Washington County jury convicted Rozzo on Aug. 11 of aggravated assault without consent, indecent assault of a person under the age of 16, three counts of indecent assault without consent and two charges of corruption of minors. He was found not guilty on charges of sex assault and aggravated indecent assault without consent.
Rozzo was already a registered sex offender from previous convictions for sex offenses that occurred in Westmoreland County in 2011 and 2019.