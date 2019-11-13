State police arrested a West Newton man Monday for sexually assaulting two people, both of whom were minors at the time of the incidents.
Michael Anthony Rozzo, 33, of North Water Street, faces charges of aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, corruption of minors and furnishing liquor to a minor.
He was placed in Washington County jail on $50,000 bond set by District Judge Gary Havelka.
According to the criminal complaint, Rozzo is accused of inappropriately touching a 16-year-old girl and performing sexual acts on her without consent on two different occasions in 2017.
The incidents occurred in January and February at a residence in Burgettstown.
The complaint also alleges Rozzo sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl in May and June 2016 in Jefferson Township.
The incidents were reported to state police in March, according to the complaint.