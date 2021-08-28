A West Newton man is in jail after being accused of threatening to get a gun and shoot people at a state representative’s office in Rostraver Township.
Raymond Charles Keller, 54, of 136 N. Second St., faces felony charges of terroristic threats and terroristic threats that cause a serious public inconvenience.
According to Rostraver police, about 12:50 p.m. Wednesday, Keller was at Rep. Eric Davanzo’s office at 851 Finley Road trying to get unemployment benefits.
When employees told him that was not possible, he began to yell. According to court documents, he told employees, “He is going to get a gun and people are going to know who he is on the news and newspaper.” He also reportedly said, “If he sees an Afghan walking down the street, he will shoot them.”
One of the employees left the office out of fear for her safety. The office remained open, but employees locked the doors and screened visitors.
West Newton police assisted Rostraver police in executing an arrest warrant for Keller later that day.
According to West Newton police, Keller answered the door holding a handgun, which he immediately laid down and was arrested without incident.
Police determined Keller’s gun had been reported stolen, and West Newton police filed a separate felony charge of receiving stolen property.
District Judge Jason Buczak denied Keller bail and sent him to Westmoreland County Prison.
Keller is scheduled to appear before District Judge Charles Christner for a preliminary hearing at 10 a.m. Aug. 30.