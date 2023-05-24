The West Middletown Bicentennial Craft and Vendor Fair and Flea Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at the West Middletown Volunteer Fire Department Hall, 4799 Jefferson Ave., West Middletown.
Lunch will be available.
The event is a fundraiser to raise money for a bicentennial celebration slated for the fall.
West Middletown is among the oldest boroughs in Pennsylvania.
