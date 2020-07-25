The Community Foundation of Greene County received a $50,000 grant from the EQT Foundation. In collaboration with West Greene School District, the funds will outfit a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math) Maker Space and Lab with cutting-edge maker technology as part of the initiative to Reimagine the Future of Rural Education through STEAM.
West Greene is currently engaged in a multifaceted approach to reconceptualize what it means to be educated in a rural community in the 21st century. As the world changes and expands, the district recognizes the increasing importance of preparing students for careers and postsecondary education, shifting the emphasis from content to skills. The plan includes upgrading facilities and updating the curriculum to highlight the interconnectedness of learning.
According to Eric Gaydos, West Greene’s Academic Director, the receipt of the grant supports the larger goal for the district to “become a model throughout the region for innovative and successful STEAM education by providing rigorous, meaningful learning and increased opportunities for students to compete in their chosen post-secondary pathways.”
“For students, developing the skills to be adaptive learners is key to future success,” said Ellen Rossi, president, EQT Foundation. “We applaud the West Greene School District for taking a forward-thinking approach to education by creating a space where children from across Greene County will experience learning in a new, hands-on way, which will develop them to be the innovative thinkers of tomorrow.”
The Community Foundation of Greene County is the central philanthropic vehicle in Greene County for donations of various types and sizes. The foundation assists local organizations to address community needs through grant-making and leadership development. Bettie Stammerjohn, executive director, said the foundation is “excited and honored to partner alongside the EQT Foundation and West Greene School District to make their vision a reality.”