The owner of a West Finley Township garbage collection company who pleaded guilty in February to federal charges that she falsified income tax documents for her business was sentenced to prison Tuesday.
Tina L. Beck, who owns Beck’s Refuse Service located at 107 Erksine Road, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Marilyn Horan to serve six months in prison followed by six months of home confinement.
Beck, 53, must also pay $252,000 in restitution to the IRS, while spending an additional six months on supervised release.
Beck was indicted in September by a grand jury in the U.S. District Court of Western Pennsylvania and accused of underreporting her company’s gross receipts over four consecutive tax years. Beck admitted to underreporting more than $986,000, which resulted in a tax loss to the IRS of more than $232,000.