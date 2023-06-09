The family home of a Washington restaurant owner was severely damaged and three dogs were killed in a fire early Tuesday morning.
Firefighters from five stations responded to the fire that broke out at 700 Beham Ridge Road, West Finley Township, at around 1:16 a.m.
The home was owned by Anstos Makripodis, owner of Cretan Gyros on Brownson Avenue in Washington.
West Finley Volunteer Fire Company Fire Chief Steve Emery said when firefighters arrived, they saw heavy fire pouring from a bedroom addition.
The Makripodis family, along with friends of the Makripodises daughter, who was hosting a sleepover, escaped with no injuries.
Emery said a smoke alarm alerted the family.
“We arrived on scene for a fully involved fire in an addition on the house, a bedroom over the garage. The magnitude of the fire was pretty intense. Fire was coming out three or four sides of it,” said Emery. “They pretty much lost everything. What the fire didn’t get, the smoke and water did. The addition and the garage underneath, and a car that was in it are destroyed. The house is still standing, but smoke went through the house. It’s pretty bad.”
Emery said the state fire marshal was called in to investigate the cause of the fire.
On the Cretan Gyros Facebook page, the Makropodises said the restaurant will be closed until further notice.
The American Red Cross is assisting the family.
West Finley was assisted by firefighters from West Alexander, Claysville, South Franklin, and Dallas, W.Va. fire departments.
Emery said the home is located a remote area, so water tankers hauled water to the site.
