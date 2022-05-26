Little Creek Road between Lone Pine and Stopra roads in West Bethlehem Township will close Tuesday and remain closed until early July, weather permitting.
The closure will allow crews to demolish the existing structure and replace with a precast concrete box with wingwalls. A posted detour will be in place using Marianna Lone Pine Road and Ten Mile Road.
A closure of a section of Lone Pine Road will also be required for the delivery and placement of the new box culvert. The closure will be located between Highland Ridge Road and Dutch Glory Road and will be in place beginning June 8 and will continue until late June, weather permitting. A posted detour will be in place using Little Daniels Run Road and Brush Run Road.