A portion of Weaver School Road in West Bethlehem Township between Scenery Hill and Wilson roads will close for repairs beginning at 7 a.m. Monday and will reopen June 18, according to a state Department of Transportation District 12 news release.
Crews will demolish an existing structure and replace it with a precast concrete box culvert and wing walls. A marked detour will be in place using Scenery Hill Road and Spring Valley roads and Route 40.
