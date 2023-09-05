The West Alexander Fair drew big crowds despite hot weather as it kicked off on Labor Day. Barns at the fairgrounds were filled with livestock and bleachers were packed as kids competed in the Power Pedal Pull. The fair continues through the week, wrapping up Saturday with the Market Animal Sale in the morning and the Farmers’ Olympics in the evening. The fairgrounds are located about a mile from Washington County’s border with West Virginia. Entry is $10.

