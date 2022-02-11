The owner of a West Alexander business pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to filing a false income tax return, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release.
Tina L. Beck, whose age was not provided, owns Beck’s Refuse Service with her husband. Beck’s Refuse Service is located at 107 Erksine Road.
According to the DOJ, Beck underreported gross receipts on tax returns from 2015 to 2018. Beck admitted to underreporting more than $986,000, which resulted in a tax loss to the IRS of more than $232,000.
Beck is scheduled to appear for sentencing at 9 a.m. June 21, and she faces up to three years in prison and a $250,000 fine.