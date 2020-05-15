A West Alexander man was transported to Washington Hospital after firefighters rescued him from his burning home Thursday afternoon.
The unidentified man in his 60s was breathing but unconscious when he was taken from the scene in an ambulance, according to West Alexander Fire Chief Eric Graham.
There were 10 cats and three dogs inside the home at 12 Tunnel St., Graham said. One cat died and another was missing as of Thursday afternoon.
The fire was believed to have started in the kitchen of the home, which was being rented by the man. When crews arrived about 1:30 p.m., there were “heavy smoke conditions,” Graham said. The kitchen, he said, sustained significant damage.
The cause of the fire is unknown, but state police fire marshal Douglas Rush was at the fire scene investigating Thursday.
Graham said fire crews initially had problems with a nearby hydrant, but they were soon corrected. Claysville firefighters, Donegal police and Ambulance and Chair crews assisted at the scene. Neighbors and friends assisted with the rescued animals.