In Virginia, it’s called “Phase two.”
In Maryland, it’s called “Stage two.”
And in Pennsylvania, it’s called “the green phase.”
As rates of infection and death from the coronavirus become more manageable in select states, officials are nudging their economies back to life in remarkably similar steps, allowing restaurant dining to restart but with limited capacity, and gatherings that are a smidge larger. Gymnasiums and recreation centers can operate again, too, but with a smaller clientele within the building at any given time.
On Friday, most of Southwestern Pennsylvania switched into the green phase of coronavirus mitigation, which means in a nutshell that all businesses can reopen if they follow guidelines from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It has brought sighs of relief from many business owners and restless residents who are suffering from cabin fever. But officials emphasize that it is not a return to life as it was before mid-March. It’s a kind of middle ground between life as we knew it and life in quarantine.
“COVID-19 still exists in Pennsylvania,” said Nate Wardle, press secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Health. “Yes, our number of new cases is decreasing, and so is the number of new deaths, but we still have people who have underlying health issues who may be at-risk, or may be concerned about the health of an older loved one.”
As of Friday, 34 counties in Pennsylvania were in the green phase, while 33 were still in the yellow phase. Here is what the green phase entails:
- Gatherings beyond 250 people are prohibited.
- Shopping malls, casinos and movie theaters can reopen, but at 50% capacity.
- Personal care services, such as hairstylists, can reopen, but by appointment only.
- Gyms, recreation centers and health and wellness centers, can again open their doors, but with appointments strongly encouraged and at only 50% occupancy.
- Restaurants and bars can open, keeping occupancy to 50%.
While working from home is still strongly encouraged, workplaces have to follow building and safety requirements like high-touch areas being regularly cleaned and disinfected, and ensuring that employees have access to hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes.
Businesses that operated at 50% capacity in the yellow phase can increase it to 75%.
Restrictions at prisons and hospitals remain, while child care facilities can reopen again while complying with state guidance that mandates, among other things, modified pickup and drop-off times and cleaning and disinfecting.
The areas of Pennsylvania that have moved into the green phase have done so because the number of cases of COVID-19 has dropped, but officials have emphasized that counties could bump back into the more restrictive yellow or red phases if outbreaks occur.
Wardle also said that Pennsylvanians living in green-phase counties who are uncomfortable with straying too far from home should be accorded understanding.
“It is essential that we continue to remember that each individual is going to have their own level of comfort with going out in public, based on their health, the health of their family and loved ones,” he said.