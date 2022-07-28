Harmony Life Center and Silver Pines Treatment Center joined forces to host a Wellness and Recovery Fair on Wednesday, to provide resources for people battling addiction and their loved ones.

Representatives from about 30 agencies and organizations manned tables and tents along North Main Street, offering a one-stop shop of services including health screenings, free Narcan – a medicine that reverses an opioid overdose – housing and financial management information, free women’s clothing, and more.

