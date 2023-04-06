The Washington County Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and Humana are co-hosting a “Welcome Home” for Vietnam-era veterans.
As the 50th anniversary of the end of the war approaches, the event is intended to give these veterans the honor they were denied when they served in the U.S. armed forces in the Vietnam era.
The Welcome Home event will be held June 10 at the Loft Conference Center in Southpointe from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vietnam-era veterans who served in any location between 1955 and 1975 and who RSVP will receive a pin, certificate, gift bag, and free raffle tickets to win gift baskets.
The Welcome Home ceremony will be followed by a social hour with light refreshments. Seating is limited, and RSVP is required. To register, visit WelcomeHomeJune2023.eventbrite.com/.
