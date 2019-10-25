As part of the ongoing construction of the Pennsylvania Turnpike’s Southern Beltway Project, a portion of Morganza Road in Cecil Township will be closed for crews to perform extensive work on the roadway starting at 6 p.m. today until 7 a.m. Monday.
Morganza Road will be closed between County Line and Cecil Henderson roads. The posted detour is approximately five miles and will utilize Georgetown, Mayview and Boyce roads and Washington Pike, according to a news release from the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
Residents in this area will be able to use Baker Road for access – including the residents on Fellowship Drive. Christian Lakeview Church will be accessible for Sunday church services.
This weekend closure is necessary for crews to excavate, perform drainage work, install guide rails and paint pavement markings on Morganza Road, the news release said.
The work is weather dependent and would be postponed to the following weekend, if necessary.
When work is completed Oct. 28, traffic will then be transitioned onto the relocated Morganza Road using a new roundabout, the release said.
Traffic from Baker Road will not be able to access the new Morganza Road roundabout until this construction phase is complete, which will take approximately six months.
For more information, visit: www.patpconstruction.com/southern_beltway/22to79/.