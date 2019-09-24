The Washington County district attorney's office is organizing a ceremony for Sunday to mark the National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims.

The event will take place in the Crime Victims' Memorial Garden behind the county Family Court Center, 29 W. Cherry Ave., starting at 1 p.m. and featuring speakers and light refreshments.

The memorial – a local iteration of the National Day of Remembrance, Sept. 25 – will include a sand ceremony during which victims' names will be read. The DA's office of victim services first began holding the yearly event in 2009.

