WEBSTER – Two brothers from Webster have been arrested in connection with a fight Tuesday at their home involving threats made with a machete, Rostraver Township police said.
Stanley Ray Smith Jr., 36, of 929 Third St., is charged in the fight with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, simple assault and harassment, court records show.
His brother, David Lee Smith, 33, of the same address, is charged with simple assault and harassment stemming from the 7 p.m. disturbance, the records show.
A Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher informed the officer as he was en route to the home that one of the brothers was chasing the other with a machete.
The officer first met with David Smith, who said his brother had fled from the area.
David Smith told police he and his brother were fighting, that Stanley Smith went upstairs to his bedroom and returned with a machete.
Stanley Smith is accused of stating, “I’m going to kill you,” before their stepfather broke them up and called 911. The machete was left behind in a bedroom before Stanley Smith left.
Stanley Smith was found a short distance away by another Rostraver officer. Stanley then said his brother came at him with a knife, an accusation that could not be confirmed by several witnesses, court records claim.
Both brothers had injuries consistent with a fistfight, police said.
Stanley Smith is in Westmoreland County jail on $15,000 bond set Tuesday by District Judge Joseph R. DeMarchis. Police arrested his brother on a warrant Wednesday. He is free on $5,000 unsecured bond set by a senior district judge in Monessen.