Perhaps snow would have been a tad bit more appropriate for Canonsburg’s Old-Fashioned Christmas.
But after what seemed like an eternity of gloomy weather locally, Saturday’s sunshine was just fine as far as the folks who attended the event were concerned.
At the heart of the downtown celebration was a new 12-foot Colorado fir in front of the borough building, donated by the Hallmark Channel, the premier sponsor for the two-day extravaganza. And near the Christmas tree, guests were presented with Hallmark ornaments.
Other features of the event included a Kids’ Christmas Corner full of games and activities, Holiday Food Court with plenty of goodies, and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus in Candy Cane Land, also known as Canonsburg Senior Center. While there, youngsters also had the opportunity to make Christmas cards for overseas service members.
And of the course, the statue of Canonsburg’s most famous son was decked out with the appropriate attire for this time of year, a red hat and scarf up on Santa Perry.
Or perhaps Como Claus.