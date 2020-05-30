A large amount of firearms, drugs and cash were seized Friday after Washington County Drug Task Force detectives and other law enforcement agencies served a search warrant at a house in Canonsburg.
Benjamin Paul Feist, 26, of 517 Franklin Ave., was arrested on charges of possession with intent to deliver, possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with the search. Detectives with the drug task force, along with U.S. Postal Inspectors, Canonsburg police, state police, Homeland Security and Washington County sheriffs, served the warrant.
Seized were 130 grams of an illegal drug known as molly or ecstasy, 6 ounces of cocaine, six pounds of marijuana, numerous firearms, $8,000 in cash as well as paraphernalia associated with the distribution of drugs, according to a news release issued by Washington County District Attorney Gene Vittone.
Feist was arraigned before District Judge James Saieva Jr. and placed in Washington County jail on $50,000 cash bond.
The search warrant resulted from a joint investigation conducted by the task force, Homeland Security and postal inspectors.
Additional charges may be filed as the investigation continues.