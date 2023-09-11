The Carmichaels Town Square was solemn Monday morning as residents, first responders and veterans gathered to observe the 22nd anniversary of 9/11.

People stood silently in the moments leading up to 8:46 a.m., when more than two decades ago American Airlines Flight 11 struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center, and sirens sounded throughout town to mark the moment.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription