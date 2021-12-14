Washington Communities Human Services recently filled two new positions as part of plans to make some strategic changes in the organization.
Jessica Sphar has been hired as the Chief Operating Officer of the organization, and Riley Bitonti will serve as the Marketing and Development Specialist.
The positions were funded through a recent $250,000 grant from the Washington County Community Foundation. The purpose of the grant, which will be paid over a two-year period, is to support the two new staff positions and a rebranding campaign.
Since 1968, Washington Communities Human Services has been providing behavioral health services to mental health consumers and to consumers with intellectual disabilities and autism disorders. Currently, WCHS is providing services to approximately 1,900 clients. Adult services include group sessions, individual sessions and telehealth services. Youth services include individual sessions, group sessions, and school-based programs. WCHS also helps mental health consumers to access the programs of other social services nonprofits.
The demand for mental health services has increased significantly in recent years, and the WCHS leadership recognized that to address the increased need they had to make some strategic changes in the organization.
“Earlier this year our board completed a strategic planning process which identified the need to hire a chief operating officer to streamline operations and coordinate staffing,” said Natalie Ross, WCHS executive director. “Also identified was the need to hire a marketing and development specialist who could lead our rebranding initiative and begin our fundraising efforts. We are extremely grateful to the Washington County Community Foundation for funding these vital components of our strategic plan.”
Sphar has an extensive mental health background and previously worked as a certified school psychologist. Having earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology with a minor in sociology from Washington & Jefferson College, she earned a master’s degree in school psychology from California University. She holds a PA Certified School Psychology license and has completed all of her coursework for a doctoral degree in advanced studies in human behavior and hopes to complete her dissertation in the future.
Bitonti is a graduate of Slippery Rock University with a bachelor’s degree in communications, Bitonti has previous marketing experience with a public relations agency as well as a formal boutique, both located in Pittsburgh.
With the staff positions filled, the WCCF and WCHS will work together on the rebranding initiative, which likely will include a name change for WCHS and a new website. To learn more, please visit www.washcomm.net or the WCHS Facebook page.