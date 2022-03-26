After a two-year hiatus, the Washington County Community Foundation (WCCF) has renewed its partnership with the Washington Wild Things to support the work of area nonprofits.
The Wild Things, the only Minor League baseball team in Western Pennsylvania, has donated use of one of the private suites at Wild Things Park to the WCCF for the entire 2022 regular season. In turn, the WCCF will promote the opportunity to its extensive list of charitable grantees. The donation includes 10 tickets per game for each of the 50 home games of the regular season. Complimentary parking passes are also being donated.
“We are very grateful to the Wild Things organization for this incredible donation to our community’s nonprofits,” said Betsie Trew, WCCF president and CEO. “The pandemic has been both physically and emotionally draining on our nonprofits, so the opportunity to unwind and enjoy a night at the ball park is particularly welcomed this year. In prior years, nonprofits used the charity suite for outings for their clients while others used it to host appreciation events for their donors and volunteers. We anticipate similar uses for the charity suite this year.”
Charitable groups interested in reserving the Wild Things Charity Suite for a game should email the Wild Things at ticketing@washingtonwildthings.com or call Carson at 724-250-7412. Game dates will be reserved on a first-come, first-served basis.
“The Washington County Community Foundation has been a true blessing to this area,” said Christine Blaine, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships for the Wild Things. “The foundation board of trustees and staff have done great work in our county, and offering this suite to the Foundation and to area nonprofits is a pleasure!”