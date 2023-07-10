The Washington County Community Foundation elected three new trustees and officers at its annual meeting in June.
New trustees are Robert C. Griffin, Elaine M. Pappasergi and Louis E. Waller III.
Griffin is executive director of the Washington County Redevelopment Authority; Elaine M. Pappasergi is a Charleroi Area School Board member who was employed at the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit for 37 years, and Louis E. Waller III is president of Waller Corp., a general contracting company.
Newly elected officers are E. Alex Paris, chairman; Michael Anderson, vice chairman and chairman-elect; Barbara Graham, secretary, and Todd James, treasurer.
