The Washington County Community Foundation (WCCF) has initiated a new project aimed at identifying broad community needs, as well as the specific needs of individual nonprofits, on an ongoing basis.

Community Snapshot, a web-based community needs and resource database, is one of the outcomes of an independent study conducted in 2021 which evaluated the WCCF’s engagement with donors, community leaders, and nonprofit partners. The results of that survey made clear that constituents were looking to the WCCF to lead the effort to assess community needs and to help identify nonprofits working to address those needs.

