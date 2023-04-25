Over the past 10 years, more than $10 million has been awarded to more than 100 Washington County charities through WCCF Gives, a county-wide day of giving hosted annually by the Washington County Community Foundation. This year’s day of giving is scheduled for Sept. 14, and will once again include a bonus pool to encourage contributions.
Some changes are planned for this year’s event, including the registration process, so interested charities are encouraged to have a representative attend a virtual Back to Basics training session on May 2 from noon to 1:30 p.m. Charities may register for the training at www.wccfgives.org. To ensure that all charities are aware of the changes, any charity that is not able to have a representative attend the virtual training session will be required to view the recording of the session to participate in the day of giving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.